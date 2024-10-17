Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
VV opened at $267.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.64 and a 200 day moving average of $248.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $268.63.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
