Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VV opened at $267.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.64 and a 200 day moving average of $248.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $268.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.