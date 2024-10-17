PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.28 and last traded at $95.30. 87,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 47,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 105.4% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,258,000 after acquiring an additional 407,920 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 436,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,328,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

