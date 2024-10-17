Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 4.9 %
PNFP stock opened at $105.47 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $106.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinnacle Financial Partners
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Buffett Loves Occidental Stock And What It Means for Chevron
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.