Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 177,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 442.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 38,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.