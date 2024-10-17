Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $9.93. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 33,117 shares changing hands.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.