Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,169.78

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $33.78 million and $39,169.78 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00035098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

