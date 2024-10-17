Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.08 and a 12 month high of C$14.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.44.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$25.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.50 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.