Polygon Trading 1% Lower This Week (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Polygon has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $983.70 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,687,677,118 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
