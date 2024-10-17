Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) One Day Volume Hits $120.88 Million

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00001970 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $120.88 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Popcat (SOL) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00251394 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.20634838 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 256 active market(s) with $99,344,414.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcat (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Popcat (SOL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcat (SOL) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.