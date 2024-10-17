Portal (IOU) One Day Volume Reaches $124,588.79 (PORTAL)

Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Portal (IOU) token can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portal (IOU) has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Portal (IOU) has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $124,588.79 worth of Portal (IOU) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00252531 BTC.

Portal (IOU) Profile

Portal (IOU)’s total supply is 167,134,615 tokens.

Buying and Selling Portal (IOU)

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal (IOU) (PORTAL) is a cryptocurrency . Portal (IOU) has a current supply of 167,134,615 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Portal (IOU) is 1.67001618 USD and is up 2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $127,197.72 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal (IOU) directly using U.S. dollars.

