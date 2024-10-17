Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $246.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.51.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
