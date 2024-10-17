Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $246.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Poseida Therapeutics

About Poseida Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 965,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 473,746 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 280.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 177.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

