PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,672.20 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $5,672.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00104153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011241 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

