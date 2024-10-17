Presima Securities ULC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.14% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 811.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDN

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.