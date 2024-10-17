Presima Securities ULC Decreases Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676,051 shares during the period. Paramount Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.27% of Paramount Group worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 131.4% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,501,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,635 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 4,007.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 930,721 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,077,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after buying an additional 621,125 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 119,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

