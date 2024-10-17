Presima Securities ULC Has $11.09 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Presima Securities ULC decreased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377,531 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up about 2.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 1.64% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $85,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $659.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

