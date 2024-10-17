Presima Securities ULC Has $20.49 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. UDR makes up 4.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in UDR were worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.86 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 414.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

