Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Up 8.8% in September

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Princeton Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert N. Ridolfi sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $258,932.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 66.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

BPRN traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,780. Princeton Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $235.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

