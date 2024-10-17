Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.