ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.63 and traded as high as $61.61. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $61.33, with a volume of 110,954 shares traded.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72.
About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets
ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.
