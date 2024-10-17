ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.12, but opened at $75.39. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $74.51, with a volume of 12,885,809 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $721,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

