ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.12, but opened at $75.39. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $74.51, with a volume of 12,885,809 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
