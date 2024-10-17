ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.90 and last traded at $90.90, with a volume of 167971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.37.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Creative Planning increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 603.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 49,357 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

