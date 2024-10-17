Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $17.09. Prothena shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 276,277 shares traded.

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $920.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.17.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. The business had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Prothena by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,560,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 464,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 226.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

