Provident Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Provident Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,421 shares during the period. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF makes up about 1.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $384,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

WINN opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $451.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

