Provident Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.