Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,943,000 after acquiring an additional 173,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 272,696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after acquiring an additional 703,620 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 188,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 980,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

