Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Evolution Petroleum Corporation Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPM opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $178.30 million, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Featured Stories

