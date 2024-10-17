Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.02.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $115.89 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $4,451,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

