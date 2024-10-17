Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Lifted by Analyst

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RDY stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after buying an additional 283,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 61.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,455,000 after purchasing an additional 114,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,197.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,243 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.