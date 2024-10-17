Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

CP opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

