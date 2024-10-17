Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.50.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Ovintiv stock opened at C$56.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.53. The company has a market cap of C$14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$49.74 and a 1-year high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.46 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 18.84%.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

