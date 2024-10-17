Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Issued By Zacks Research

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LW. Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.