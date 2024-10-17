QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 22,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 35,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. QBE Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.