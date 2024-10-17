QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $936,462.01 and $99,896.28 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00251813 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01037147 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $114,502.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.