Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 7,666 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,695 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.