Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 651 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 54,494 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,073,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 151,562 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,614. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

