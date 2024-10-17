Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GJUN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,242. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.