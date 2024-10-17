Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADX. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 47,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,130. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

