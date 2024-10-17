Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,513 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 737.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 339,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 298,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,532,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth $593,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 10,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,234. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

