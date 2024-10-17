Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,425 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.68. The company had a trading volume of 703,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,230. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $167.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.