Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 762 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after buying an additional 167,698 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,740,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 99,653 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,447,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,918,000 after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. 125,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,893. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

