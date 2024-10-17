Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 372,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDC

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.