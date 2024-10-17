Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

QNTO stock remained flat at $11.11 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.23%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

