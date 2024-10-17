QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Issue $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

QUALCOMM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

