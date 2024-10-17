Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $74.63 million and $5.02 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,825,244,184 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

