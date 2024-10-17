Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.4 %

EFX stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.65. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of C$840.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.