Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SM Energy (SM)

SM Energy (NYSE: SM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/16/2024 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

10/8/2024 – SM Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2024 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/21/2024 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $42.71 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 929.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after buying an additional 1,046,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SM Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 384,675 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 144.7% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 270,754 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,367,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 391.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

