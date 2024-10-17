Red Metal Resources (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Stock Price Down 26.7% – Here’s What Happened

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 19,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 8,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Red Metal Resources Stock Down 26.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Red Metal Resources Company Profile

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

