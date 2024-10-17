Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $276.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

NYSE:IQV opened at $233.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.33. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

