ReddCoin Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $34.33 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00104851 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

