Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $223.64 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $642.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

